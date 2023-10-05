Our Favorite 1980s Soap Divas Team Up For Iconic Lifetime Holiday Movie
Much like Hallmark's holiday films, which feature a veritable cornucopia of soap stars, Lifetime — which has produced several holiday films with such celebrities as Rita Moreno, Tim Reid, and Jane Seymour, among many others — has a soap-filled holiday movie in the works. The network's upcoming film, "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas," stars TV legends Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills, Linda Gray, Nicolette Sheridan, and Loni Anderson.
The headlining actresses are familiar to fans of both nighttime and daytime sudsers. Linda Gray played Sue Ellen Ewing on "Dallas" as well as Priscilla Kelly on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Donna Mills portrayed Abby Ewing on "Knots Landing" and the scheming and murderous Madeline Reeves on "General Hospital." And the queen of the nighttime soaps, Morgan Fairchild, not only played Jordan Roberts on "Falcon Crest," but she also appeared as Anjelica Deveraux on "Days of Our Lives" and the TV home shopping scoundrel, Haven de Havilland, on "GH." Nicollette Sheridan is known to viewers as Paige Matheson from "Knots Landing" as well as Alexis Carrington in the 2017 "Dynasty" reboot. Loni Anderson is best known for playing the sassy and smart Jennifer Marlowe in the sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati," but she also portrayed Teri Carson in a few episodes of the sudser "Melrose Place."
The new film will appear as part of the 'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' holiday collection. While an air date has yet to be announced, according to Lifetime's press release, Morgan Fairchild's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account wrote, "I think it's December 2, but need to check."
The divas must learn the true meaning of Christmas
In "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas," the actresses play five stars of a long-time soap opera who get together for the series' last Christmas show and must help the producer, Alex, and director, Nell, reconcile their romantic woes. However, their diva natures resurrect old feuds, causing hijinks that may undermine the production. They must pretend to get along if their plan is to succeed. Along the way, they overcome their rivalries and find the Christmas spirit. Nell is played by Taylor Ann Thompson ("Shameless"), and Alex is portrayed by Travis Burns ("Dreamcatcher"). Another soap star, Patrika Darbo who played Nancy Wesley on "Days of Our Lives," plays Julie, while Christopher Atkins from "The Blue Lagoon" plays Pete.
And rounding out the cast is Alec Mapa, whose hilarious portrayal of Principal Tennyson on "The Villains of Valley View" always leaves us in stitches. Of course, it wouldn't be an '80s homage without the title song, "Ladies of the '80s," being performed by none other than 1980s pop singer Tiffany. Famous for performing at malls, her cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' song, "I Think We're Alone Now," became a number-one hit on Billboard in 1987.
Fans are excited to see this cast together. "CAUTION: Watching these divine women in this film might cause you to think that you've died and gone to Heaven!" tweeted one. We're looking forward to the divas showing us how soap opera catfights are done right!