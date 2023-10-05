Our Favorite 1980s Soap Divas Team Up For Iconic Lifetime Holiday Movie

Much like Hallmark's holiday films, which feature a veritable cornucopia of soap stars, Lifetime — which has produced several holiday films with such celebrities as Rita Moreno, Tim Reid, and Jane Seymour, among many others — has a soap-filled holiday movie in the works. The network's upcoming film, "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas," stars TV legends Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills, Linda Gray, Nicolette Sheridan, and Loni Anderson.

The headlining actresses are familiar to fans of both nighttime and daytime sudsers. Linda Gray played Sue Ellen Ewing on "Dallas" as well as Priscilla Kelly on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Donna Mills portrayed Abby Ewing on "Knots Landing" and the scheming and murderous Madeline Reeves on "General Hospital." And the queen of the nighttime soaps, Morgan Fairchild, not only played Jordan Roberts on "Falcon Crest," but she also appeared as Anjelica Deveraux on "Days of Our Lives" and the TV home shopping scoundrel, Haven de Havilland, on "GH." Nicollette Sheridan is known to viewers as Paige Matheson from "Knots Landing" as well as Alexis Carrington in the 2017 "Dynasty" reboot. Loni Anderson is best known for playing the sassy and smart Jennifer Marlowe in the sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati," but she also portrayed Teri Carson in a few episodes of the sudser "Melrose Place."

The new film will appear as part of the 'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' holiday collection. While an air date has yet to be announced, according to Lifetime's press release, Morgan Fairchild's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account wrote, "I think it's December 2, but need to check."