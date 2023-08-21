What You Never Knew About Donna Mills

Donna Mills has had one heck of a career. She made her on-screen acting debut on the soap opera "The Secret Storm" in 1966, followed it with a long-term gig on another daytime drama, "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing," from 1967-1970, and a year later, hit the big screen, starring in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut, "Play Misty For Me." She held the recurring role of Madeline Reeves on General Hospital from 2014-2022, has starred in Hallmark movies like "Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses," and played the evil Lilian in Lifetime's 2023 limited series of V.C. Andrews' "Dawn."

She's done numerous TV movies and guest spots on series and even worked in the theater, but she became a household name when she nabbed the role of Abby in the primetime soap "Knots Landing" in 1980. A spin-off of "Dallas," fans tuned in to see all the drama happening in a neighborhood cul-de-sac. For over 200 episodes, from 1980-1989, Mills played the bad girl, scheming and plotting against her neighbors — and winning trophies for Outstanding Villainess three different times.

Appearing weekly on small screens everywhere, Mills treated "Knots Landing" viewers to not only dastardly deeds but all the bold fashion and style of '80s, a decade that saw shoulder pads and hair compete for new heights. It was also a time for serious makeup moves, and Mills delivered.