How Kelsea Ballerini Gets Along With Chase Stokes' Ex Madelyn Cline

Sometimes, Hollywood can feel a little bit like high school. When you tend to move in the same circles, your dating prospects aren't endless. Whether they are a popular face on the big screen, a pop star, or a country singer, chances are their current beau was once connected to someone else famous. Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini knows what we're talking about — her current man, actor Chase Stokes, was once in a relationship with actor and model Madelyn Cline.

Things could get pretty awkward really fast — or not. Fortunately, Ballerini and Cline fall into the latter category. In case you need a refresher, Stokes and Cline were cast in the beachy drama "Outer Banks," eventually moving their on-screen relationship off-screen by becoming official in June 2020. The pair dated for a year and then called it quits. However, they claim to still be incredibly amicable, as they had more filming to do together for the television series.

Fast-forward to January 2023, and Ballerini and Stokes were spotted out and about looking pretty cuddly. They eventually revealed that they are, in fact, together as Ballerini gushed that she's officially taken after being single for a while post-divorce. Since then, they've been gracing us with too-cute PDA on social media and the occasional red carpet — sometimes right in Cline's line of sight.