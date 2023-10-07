A Look At Anya Taylor-Joy's Relationship History
Since breaking out into the film scene in 2015, Anya Taylor-Joy has established herself as a big-screen actor, landing roles in titles such as "The Witch," "Split," "The Northman," and "The Menu." In 2020, she conquered the small screen as the leading lady in the Netflix original series "The Queen's Gambit," winning a Critics Choice Award for her performance.
While Taylor-Joy is no stranger to the spotlight when it comes to her career, she shared with The Guardian that she considers herself a private person. In this way, the actor has often opted out of sharing the details of her romantic life with the public, but that doesn't mean she's left everyone completely in the dark. Over the years, the celeb has been spotted with a few different beaus, including fellow actor Eoin Macken, photographer Ben Seed, and musician Malcolm McRae.
In fact, Taylor-Joy and McRae are reportedly married as of October 2023, escaping to Venice, Italy for a small but luxurious wedding celebration.
Anya Taylor-Joy is currently linked to Malcolm McRae
Anya Taylor-Joy and her partner Malcolm McRae made headlines in October 2023 with their Venice-based wedding celebration. While neither celeb has publicly commented on the nuptials, Daily Mail published photos of the events, showing Taylor-Joy posing on a balcony in a beautiful custom-made Dior gown and white wedding veil.
Prior to this, the couple had been in the public zeitgeist for about two years, with Taylor-Joy first mentioning she had a beau to Elle in April 2021. "My partner's just come back from work, and he's moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot," the actor said, explaining why she was interviewing from her bathroom. The following month, McRae and Taylor-Joy were spotted kissing in New York City.
In March 2022, the duo made their red carpet debut, appearing together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Besides this, the two have posted several photos of one another on social media, including a photo with their adopted cat in July 2022. Rumors of their engagement first surfaced in June 2022, with a source sharing with Page Six that the two held a courthouse wedding the following month.
Photographer Ben Seed actor is rumored to have dated Anya-Taylor Joy
Before linking up with her long-time partner Malcolm McRae, Anya Taylor-Joy was linked to photographer Ben Seed, who is known professionally as Pip. A romantic relationship between the two has never been confirmed by either party, but they were spotted together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a makeup-free Taylor-Joy taking a city walk with the photographer.
When discussing her quarantine experiences with DuJour, the actor mentioned a special someone, fueling fan speculation. "I went back to London for the lockdown. I was with my loved one and two of our friends. It was really great to have that community," Taylor-Joy said, with the publication naming Seed as her boyfriend.
While little else is known about the potential relationship between Taylor-Joy and Seed, the two have continued to work together over the years. In fact, Seed even photographed the celeb's iconic berry Dior look for the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards, during which she was named Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.
Eoin Macken was Anya Taylor-Joy's first public partner
After entering the spotlight in 2015, Anya Taylor-Joy transformed stunningly, with her first public relationship with fellow actor Eoin Macken. While it's unclear when their romance started, the two became acquainted during the filming of the short film "Crossmaglen." During this time, Macken shared a photo of him and Taylor-Joy on his Instagram, captioning the snapshot, "Every now and again you work with people that transcend how you see things. @anyataylorjoy is one of those people – this girl got skills #crossmaglen."
Things seemed to pick up for the two in 2017, with Taylor-Joy sharing a cozy-looking photo of her and Macken in July. Then, in December 2017, the two were spotted publicly kissing outside a restaurant in Philadelphia. At the time, engagement rumors were sparked by the sight of a noticeable ring on the hand of the "Last Night in Soho" star. While little details are known about the remainder of Taylor-Joy and Macken's relationship, it's speculated that the couple called it quits by August 2018.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the celeb seemed to refer to the end of the romance. "Prior to filming ['Emma'] I'd just had a devastating breakup, and it had challenged everything," she shared. "I was just incredibly insecure and very, very unsafe in my own skin." We feel for Taylor-Joy's past heartbreak, so here's to hoping that she's found her happily ever after with her current sweetheart.