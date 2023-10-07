A Look At Anya Taylor-Joy's Relationship History

Since breaking out into the film scene in 2015, Anya Taylor-Joy has established herself as a big-screen actor, landing roles in titles such as "The Witch," "Split," "The Northman," and "The Menu." In 2020, she conquered the small screen as the leading lady in the Netflix original series "The Queen's Gambit," winning a Critics Choice Award for her performance.

While Taylor-Joy is no stranger to the spotlight when it comes to her career, she shared with The Guardian that she considers herself a private person. In this way, the actor has often opted out of sharing the details of her romantic life with the public, but that doesn't mean she's left everyone completely in the dark. Over the years, the celeb has been spotted with a few different beaus, including fellow actor Eoin Macken, photographer Ben Seed, and musician Malcolm McRae.

In fact, Taylor-Joy and McRae are reportedly married as of October 2023, escaping to Venice, Italy for a small but luxurious wedding celebration.