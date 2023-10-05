Lara Trump's New Music Career Is Off To A Rocky Start

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, worked on her father-in-law Donald Trump's presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, and she was a frequent guest on Fox News during his presidency. She even worked there for a time after he left office, though Lara's position at Fox News ended when Donald announced his third run for office.

However, Lara was back on Fox News recently, but not to talk about her father-in-law's ongoing legal troubles or his run for the presidency. Instead, she talked about the single she released on Sept. 29, 2023. Lara recorded a country cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down," and she believes that her song is being kept off radio airwaves and off of streaming services like Apple and Spotify.

"I already know my song was shadow-banned," she told Sean Hannity, via the Independent. As proof, Lara posted a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of her scrolling through Apple Music. "Why doesn't my song appear when you search 'I Won't Back Down'???" she said.

Lara believes that her cover being "shadow-banned" is just one example of how conservatives get censored by mainstream media. "They wouldn't put my song on the radio 'cause it was too political, and I think it's time we as conservatives start fighting back," she told Hannity, as reported by the Independent.

A search on Oct. 5, 2023, showed that Lara's cover of the song was available on both Spotify and Apple Music.