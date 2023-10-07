Meet Savannah Chrisley's New Boyfriend, Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley's relationship history has been a hot topic since her days on "Chrisley Knows Best." After several suitors that fizzled out, it seemed the reality star had found her prince charming in hockey player Nic Kerdiles. The pair began their romance in November 2017, going public with their relationship months later in January 2018. Kerdiles popped the question in December 2019, and it seemed the couple were living their happily ever after. Sadly, by September 2020, the pair had parted ways, with Chrisley feeling that things may have been moving too fast. They remained friends until his death in September 2023. After her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to federal prison for fraud charges, Chrisley turned her attention to raising her younger brother, Grayson, and niece, Chloe. However, it seems the podcaster is ready to give love another shot — this time with insurance company executive Robert Shiver.

Back in March 2023, Chrisley revealed that she was dating someone but was choosing to keep their identity private at that time. While it didn't seem that Shiver was the mystery man, insiders told People in September 2023 that Chrisley and the former football player were an item. Around that time, the realtor was spotted smiling alongside Shiver shortly after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport together. Unlike some of Chrisley's other famous exes, Shiver appears to be an everyday guy with a very regular job, though he was recently thrust into the spotlight for something terribly sinister.