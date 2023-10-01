Inside Savannah Chrisley's Relationship History

It's safe to say that Savannah Chrisley's first high-profile relationship was with country singer Blaire Hanks, whom she started dating back in 2015. At the time, the beauty queen was just 17 and starring in "Chrisley Knows Best." Therefore, it should come as no surprise that their first date was chronicled on the show. And it wasn't a typical outing. That's because Savannah's overprotective dad, Todd Chrisley, followed them during it. Luckily for Savannah, that didn't scare Hanks away — they went on to date for two years.

By January 2017, though, Savannah hinted that all the attention on their relationship had become too much, and they decided to break up. "It was hard to keep the relationship just to ourselves," Savannah revealed in a Facebook Live (via Us Weekly). However, it presumably wasn't just Savannah's fame that made things difficult. Hanks had dropped his debut album the same year that they started dating, thus increasing his popularity too.

Regardless, Savannah made it clear that neither she nor Hanks were to blame for the split. Instead, they parted ways on good terms with their happy memories intact. "It truly was the definition of young love. It's just what he and I were. We had so much fun, and things were amazing," she revealed.