How Cher Got Dragged Into Her Son Elijah Allman's Messy Divorce

Cher has made a stunning transformation over the years, and though she may be dealing with her own relationship drama with her rumored on-again, off-again boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, the legendary star has been dragged into the messy divorce between her son Elijah Allman and his ex-wife Marieangela King. The two wed in 2014 after a brief engagement. Sadly, they chose to separate in April 2020, and in 2021, they filed for divorce. Things seemed to be ending amicably between the pair, who cited "irreconcilable differences." However, two years later, they continue to battle it out, with King now hurling accusations at her soon-to-be ex-mother-in-law.

According to King, who is also a singer, Cher had Allman taken against his will for a short while in 2022. While the "Believe" star has not commented on the wild claim, King has reportedly documented the incident in a court filing. It's unclear how this statement relates to the split, but King is clearly unhappy about what went down.