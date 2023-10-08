The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's The Grudge

When Olivia Rodrigo released her highly anticipated sophomore album, "Guts," fans' expectations were at an all-time high. Unsurprisingly, she delivered a fantastic record that was a hit among fans and critics alike. As a singer-songwriter, Rodrigo didn't hold back as she spilled her guts about the complex emotions she experienced following a series of heartbreaks.

"Guts" features several tear-jerkers like "Pretty Isn't Pretty," "Making The Bed," "Teenage Dream," and, of course, "The Grudge." The track was written by Rodrigo and her regular collaborator, Dan Nigro, and it seems like it came straight from Rodrigo's heart judging by her incredible vocal performance on the track, which perfectly captures her hurt. In fact, as the song progresses and delves deeper, she can barely hold herself together.

"The Grudge" perfectly captures the feelings of confusion, longing, loss, and betrayal that come after a tumultuous relationship finally ends. Rodrigo sings about how it fell apart because of a betrayal that left her with tons of unanswered questions. To make matters worse, her ex doesn't believe he was in the wrong, so she didn't even get an apology for all the hurt caused. The song features a soft piano production that progressively gets louder in the chorus as Rodrigo pours her heart out and releases everything she's been holding in.