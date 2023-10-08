Details About Jennifer Garner's Relationship With John Miller

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are living proof that even the strongest relationships can be brought down in one swift strike. On paper, the couple seemed like a match made in heaven. However, despite sharing three children and a nearly decade-long marriage, the couple called it quits in 2015. Thankfully, the exes have managed to remain on good terms to co-parent their kids.

Everybody knows Affleck got into a high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez and tied the knot in 2022, but few know that Garner found a new love of her own with John Miller, the CEO of CaliBurger and its parent company, the CaliGroup. Garner unsurprisingly boasts an impressive fortune after all her years in the industry, but Miller's own stunning net worth may surprise you. Affleck and Garner reportedly finalized their divorce in October 2018, and in the same month, rumors of Garner's new love began flying around. Soon after, a source confirmed their relationship to People but claimed that things weren't too serious since both were focusing on their families after their respective divorces.

Miller was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he has two children. Their divorce was reportedly finalized around the same as Affleck and Garner, so it's safe to assume that Miller and Garner found a support system in each other. Following their first public date at a "Dear Evan Hansen" showing, an insider told People Garner isn't labeling the relationship, adding, "But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it's easy."