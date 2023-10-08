5 Perfect Hallmark Movies For When You're Feeling Down
If you're feeling down, consider tuning in to one of Hallmark's signature light-hearted movies. The Hallmark Channel excels at delivering feel-good themes, making it the ideal destination when you need a pick-me-up. The network's wholesome content serves as a guaranteed distraction from life's challenges, offering picturesque settings and romantic narratives.
Whether it's seasonal motifs or valuable life lessons, Hallmark is dedicated to lifting your spirits. For an instant infusion of hope and romance, explore any of the films from "The Wedding Veil" series. If you're in the mood for something less focused on love and weddings, "The Sweeter Side of Life" is an excellent choice that will remind you of the simple joys of everyday life. "Notes of Autumn" and "The Nine Lives of Christmas" offer a timeless romantic experience with seasonal backdrops, while "Write Before Christmas" will inspire you for more than just holiday card writing.
Although Hallmark movies tend to have a recognizable formula with storylines that predictably lead to positive outcomes, there's a comforting certainty embedded throughout their narratives. As things work out well for the characters, you may find yourself reminded that life's challenges can indeed be surmounted.
Notes of Autumn
"Notes of Autumn" is the perfect film to cozy up with on the sofa with a hot drink (cute cup mandatory). This heartwarming narrative guarantees an instant mood boost, featuring not just one but two love stories in tandem.
Ashley Williams stars as Ellie and Luke McFarlane as Leo, two best friends who decide to exchange living spaces to overcome their respective challenges. Leo, a writer struggling with a lack of inspiration for his sixteenth book, swaps with Ellie, who gave up playing the piano and is dissatisfied with her career choices. As they settle into each other's homes, they discover obligations left behind by the other. Ellie is tasked with helping Leo's neighbor organize a fundraising event, while Leo finds himself entangled with Ellie's chef friend, who needs to use her kitchen to create a menu for a hotel dinner. Despite initial resistance to the newcomers in their new surroundings, sparks begin to fly, and both Ellie and Leo find themselves captivated by their unexpected guests.
The autumnal backdrop present throughout the movie, coupled with the charming (but unfortunately fictional) small towns where the stories unfold, creates the perfect atmosphere to lift one's spirits and infuse a touch of romance for the fall season.
The Nine Lives of Christmas
What is a pick-me-up list of Hallmark movies without at least one Christmas movie? No matter the time of year, don't miss out on the 2014 film "The Nine Lives of Christmas." Whether you love cats or not, this romantic comedy, adapted from Sheila Roberts' novel of the same name, is sure to lift your spirits and become a new favorite on your watchlist.
At the center of "The Nine Lives of Christmas" is Zachary, a firefighter portrayed by Brandon Routh. A notorious bachelor relishing in his carefree life, Zachary undergoes an unexpected change when he reluctantly takes in a stray cat named Ambrose. Simultaneously, Marilee White, a veterinary student played by Kimberley Sustad, grapples with the challenges of juggling her studies, work, and the quest for love. As the holiday season draws near, the lives of Zachary and Marilee intersect, setting the stage for an unlikely connection. Ambrose, the charismatic (and beyond talented) cat, becomes a catalyst for their blossoming romance.
This heartwarming story seamlessly blends romance and humor in a festive setting, staying true to Hallmark's renowned style of delivering wholesome content, making it the perfect remedy to elevate your mood when you're feeling low.
Write Before Christmas
We couldn't help ourselves; we had to add another Hallmark holiday movie to this list. Let's be real, not a lot of movies can make you feel as good as Hallmark's Christmas flicks, so make sure to check out their 2019 romance "Write Before Christmas."
Starring beloved Y2K heartthrobs Torrey DeVitto as Jessica and Chad Michael Murray as Luke, "Write Before Christmas" unfolds as Jessica, after facing a string of unfortunate events, chooses to send Christmas cards to five individuals who have left a mark on her life. Without her realizing it, the simple act of sending Christmas cards sets in motion a chain of events that ultimately introduce unexpected changes and romantic connections into Jessica's life. Additionally, she inspires the recipients of the cards as well, creating a ripple effect of positivity that steadily unfolds throughout the film.
While the storyline may not be revolutionary, rest assured that indulging in this heartwarming film will perk up your mood and might even influence you to embark on your own journey of kindness and positivity.
The Wedding Veil franchise
"The Wedding Veil" franchise never fails to uplift our spirits whenever we're feeling low. Comprising six heartwarming movies, this beloved Hallmark series is split into two parts. The initial trilogy kicks off with the original film "The Wedding Veil," followed by "The Wedding Veil Unveiled" and "The Wedding Veil Legacy." The subsequent trilogy includes "The Wedding Veil Expectations." "The Wedding Veil Inspiration," and "The Wedding Veil Journey."
All six movies revolve around the lives of three lifelong friends — Avery (Lacey Chabert), Emma (Autumn Reeser), and Tracy (Alison Sweeney). In the first installment, the women purchase an antique wedding veil rumored to bring true love to the person who wears it. As the enchanting power of the veil unfolds, the series chronicles the love and life journeys of each friend. While it would be best to start with the first movie and work your way down the list, any of these films are bound to elevate your mood as they all end happily. Moreover, each movie showcases stunning backdrops, from the picturesque landscapes of British Columbia to the awe-inspiring vistas of Greece, where the Hallmark stars made history while filming.
Immersing viewers in the depths of love, these Hallmark movies are a surefire source of inspiration for cultivating a more positive outlook on life and love. Who knows, the magic of the enchanted veil might just transcend the screen.
The Sweeter Side of Life
This grossly underrated Hallmark movie will remind you that things are rarely as dire as they appear and that there's always a purpose behind life's twists and turns. "The Sweeter Side of Life" is a romantic comedy that will undoubtedly evoke some positive feelings and inspire you to look on the bright side of life. Despite being released in 2013, it gives off major Y2K movie vibes in the best way possible.
The story follows Desiree, portrayed by Kathryn Morris, a wealthy Manhattan housewife whose life takes a seemingly dark turn when her husband opts for a divorce. Facing financial difficulties, she makes the choice to relocate to New Jersey and work in her father's bakery. In the process of adapting to a more simple lifestyle, Desiree rediscovers the pleasures of life, family, and, of course, love. Rooted in the pursuit of happiness, Desiree's story becomes a compelling narrative about finding fulfillment beyond material wealth and societal expectations.
If you enjoy Hallmark's romances that focus on personal growth and rediscovering life's sweeter moments, "The Sweeter Side of Life" is sure to brighten even your gloomiest days, regardless of the weather.