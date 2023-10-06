General Hospital Star Michael Easton Doesn't Have High Hopes For Finn And Liz's Future

The relationship between Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and head nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) on "General Hospital" has often infuriated fans, and many have called for the show to hang up their romance. Part of the viewers' perceived issue is that, while they had chemistry at first, especially when Liz was helping Finn to save the life of his brother Hamilton Chase (Josh Swickard), he became a knight in shining armor and she wasn't allowed to deal with problems on her own. Herbst has played the character since 1997, making her a legacy character.

Easton was at a "GH" fan event that was covered by Soap Hub on October 5, and the actor acknowledged Webber's legacy status while adding that Finn seems to be an "interloper" in her stories. "She's meant so much to so many people and has been involved with so many great storylines, and I think that's certainly very challenging from my standpoint, and it's almost daunting," he explained. He praised his co-star by noting, "Any day that she's on screen, it's a better day for 'General Hospital' because I think she brings so much to it."

When it was revealed that a young Liz had been indirectly responsible for the death of Finn's wife, a huge rift was created between them. Now that they're starting to reconnect, Easton had some thoughts on what the future may hold for the unlikely couple, and it's not looking all that bright.