General Hospital Fans Are Furious At Finn And Elizabeth's Apparent Reunion

The romance between Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) on "General Hospital" has divided viewers for quite some time. Furious fans felt Finn was the last thing Elizabeth needed when she had checked herself into the Shadybrook mental institution because she was having periods of missing memories, per Soaps. After finding out her issues were due to a traumatic incident from her past, Liz then got caught up in one of Nikolas Cassadine's (then Marcus Coloma) twisted plots, according to Soap Opera Spy.

Recently, Liz decided to come clean with Finn about the fact that she lied about having an affair with Nikolas. She had used that story to cover up the fact that she kept going to Nik's mansion, Wyndemere, because he'd imprisoned the pregnant Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) there. Liz wasn't part of the kidnapping; she only gave medical assistance to Esme.

Feeling she's an accessory to the crime, Liz informed Finn that she was going to turn herself in to the police, but Finn tried talking her out of it. He cited the fact that her oldest son, Cameron Webber (William Lipton), would end up taking care of her two younger boys if she went to jail for what is essentially Nikolas' crime, via Soap Central.

Many fans are ready for Finn and Liz to be finished, and this recent interaction between the characters has social media abuzz with opinions.