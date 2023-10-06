GH's Tabyana Ali Crystallizes The Reason Spencer & Trina Romance Is So Important

The moment has finally arrived for "General Hospital" fans: Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) made love for the first time on the September 29 episode. It's been a long road for them, after dealing with Spencer's lies and Trina being framed, they went on to help save the world in an adventure in Greenland which drew comparisons to the legendary Luke and Laura. In an interview posted on October 5, Ali sat down with Soap Hub to give her reactions to the monumental scenes. She was especially pleased that it happened in New York City, rather than Port Charles, "Where there might have been an interruption." There almost was because Spencer's baby brother Ace, whom he helps take care of, had a chicken pox scare at his daycare facility. Thankfully, it was just a scare, and the couple took in a show and had a romantic meal in the Big Apple before consummating their relationship.

The fact that they're an interracial couple was not lost on Ali, who pointed out, "Representation is important. People like to feel included. They want to know they're not the only one in a situation. To see it played out on a show like this makes people feel included." She felt that the progress of an interracial couple such as theirs would have been unheard of a short time ago, remarking, "Seeing Sprina [Spencer and Trina] together is a beautiful thing. It's something that can be accepted."