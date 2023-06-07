General Hospital's Greenland Adventure Failed To Live Up To Its Potential

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) had stowed away on the ship to help Spencer and Ace. She was set up to be like Bruce Willis' character, John McClane, in the film, "Die Hard." With that inspiration in mind, she should have been sneaking around the ship, silently wreaking havoc. While she did manage to sabotage some of the ship's equipment and get a message about her location out to her mother, that was about it. Ex-mercenary and ex-police commissioner Mac Scorpio (John J. York), should also have been on the team, considering his skill set. Toward the end, Laura discovered that Victor had yet another weather-controlling machine as a contingency plan, and she cracked the code in much the same way Luke did in the original story. This was an unnecessary retread of the 1981 saga.

And finally, Luke Spencer had been killed off-screen in 2022. The man who's saved the world several times over dies in a cable car accident? No. Even though Geary is 76 years old and retired from acting, the show should have done everything in its power to entice him to come back one last time. He could have shown up near the end of the conflict and been the one to put a bullet in Victor. Luke would have had one last adventure and rode off into the sunset like a proper hero.

The storyline was well done, but it sadly missed the mark on several expectations it had built up.