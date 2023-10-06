Body Language Expert Reveals How The Royals Really Feel About Queen Camilla

When Queen Camilla first entered the royal spotlight, she was known as Camilla Parker Bowles, a British socialite who ran in the same circles as King Charles III, then Prince Charles. The pair briefly dated in 1971 before parting ways and marrying other people — but as we all know, the story didn't end there.

In the early '90s, the world learned that Charles was having an affair with Camilla while married to Princess Diana. Diana famously called Camilla out during a 1995 interview, stating, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." The whole debacle, which the British press dubbed "Camillagate," created a PR nightmare for the royal family and Camilla went became the most detested woman in the U.K.

However, since marrying Charles in 2005, Camilla's public image has gradually improved. No longer a tabloid villain, Camilla is admired for her hard work and down-to-earth demeanor. Upon Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, Camilla's husband became king and she became the queen consort. The rise of Queen Camilla is truly remarkable, but it's not without scrutiny. From her public feud with Prince Harry to her rumored fallout with Princess Catherine, there's reason to believe that some royals still have a less-than-favorable opinion of her. To find out what's really going on, we enlisted the help of Jess Ponce III, a body language expert, communication coach, and the author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E: 7 Keys to Unlock the Speaker Within."