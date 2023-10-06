Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's NYC Disaster Looms Large Over Their Return For Archewell Event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be back in the United States on October 10, and the world is watching with curiosity on how their trip will play out. The couple are hosting "The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age" event, in honor of World Mental Health Day. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been open about being in therapy, and their Archewell Foundation has been supportive of mental health awareness since its inception.

The summit will take place in New York City, marking the first time the royal duo has visited the metropolis since May 2023, when Prince Harry and Meghan attended Ms. Foundation's 2023 Women of Vision Awards. While it was a celebratory occasion, with Meghan receiving the "Woman of Vision" award, the evening ended on a much more somber note.

As the couple drove away, with Meghan's mother also in the car, they were followed by a group of paparazzi through the streets of the city. Ultimately, no one was hurt during the chase, but the incident caused quite a stir for everyone involved. In the days that followed, the couple were alternately accused and defended, believed and disbelieved, and dragged in and out of the chaos surrounding the events of the evening.