Prince Harry Sheds Light On The Benefits Of Therapy

After Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, revealed his mental health struggles of the past and his family's response, his dedication to advocating for mental health awareness was undeniable. Prince Harry shared details with Oprah in the 2021 docuseries "The Me You Can't See," appearing in two episodes in which he dove into his past experiences dealing with grief and the pressure he felt within the royal family. "If people said, 'How are you?' I'd be like, 'fine.' Never happy. Never sad, just fine," the Duke of Sussex said, reflecting on the pain he felt after the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. "Fine was the easy answer. But I was all over the place mentally."

Between the pain he felt from his mother's death, the mounting pressure to maintain a good image within the royal family, and his 10 years in the British Army, Prince Harry said he had developed a laundry list of coping mechanisms that were not the healthiest. "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

Since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family alongside his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shared that he has sought treatment for his mental health struggles, according to People. And he says it has changed his life.