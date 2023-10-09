A Look At The Time Jackie Kennedy Took Alec Baldwin On A Date

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was a woman of great prestige — and at the same time, a woman of great mystery. As a certified fashion icon and former first lady to President John F. Kennedy, Onassis was known to keep a close circle of fellow elites. In the years following her death in 1994, more details have been unveiled about her elusive life.

One of her dear friends, Carly Simon, opened up about their friendship in "Touched by the Sun: My Friendship With Jackie." Simon released the intimate memoir in 2019, and the book revealed that Onassis had an unexpectedly fun night out with Alec Baldwin, complete with disguises. Simon wrote that one night in the 1990s, Onassis was left without a date to go see the Broadway play "Dancing at Lughnasa" as her then-companion, Maurice Tempelsman, wasn't available. She didn't want to be a third wheel alongside Simon and her then-husband, pro footballer Jim Hart. After two male friends turned down Onassis, Hart recommended the "30 Rock" actor.

Of course, the opportunity to go out on the town with a historical icon left Baldwin awestruck. "Alec, who had never met Jackie, was in a state of hyper-disbelief," Simon recalled in "Touched by the Sun" (via People). "'Jackie Kennedy wants to go on a date with me?' he said. 'Are you kidding?' Alec's incredulity gradually gave way to 'What should I wear?'"