The Stunning Transformation Of Fletcher

If there is one pop star to keep your eye on these days, it's the edgy, beautiful, and incredibly talented Cari Fletcher, who goes by her last name. She made her debut with her 2015 single "War Paint," which was subsequently followed by her 2016 EP "Finding Fletcher." Over the years, she has had a stunning transformation, going from a young New Jersey native with dreams of someday becoming a singer to the Los Angeles-based pop icon who rang in 2023 by singing a duet on NBC with none other than Miley Cyrus.

Now that Fletcher has found her voice, she has signed with Capitol Records, released two more EPs and an album, and established herself as a queer icon. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar in 2019, the pop star touched on the importance of speaking up when you have a platform, and also noted that she doesn't mind not being liked. "Everybody needs water. I'd rather be whiskey. Not everybody likes whiskey, but it's got a kick and it's got a bite and it'll f*** your day up," she laughed.

As talented as she is down to earth, Fletcher has demonstrated her vocal and lyrical artistry, been an advocate for women and LGBTQIA+ people everywhere, and remained true to herself. If you aren't already following this artist closely, you'll want to keep an eye out for Fletcher because there's no telling where she'll be headed next.