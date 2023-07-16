The Medical Condition Alec Baldwin Lives With

Actor Alec Baldwin has always been an open book, and when it comes to his health, he is no different. The "Pixie" star has long detailed his struggle with Lyme disease, which he contracted after being bitten by a deer tick. The ordeal was so severe that he believed he would not survive it. He was then bitten a second time, which left a trail of dreaded health complications in its wake.

Baldwin has endured frightening symptoms for decades since his bites. Unfortunately, given the longevity of his illness, it's likely that he will continue to feel its wrath for the rest of his life. Since his diagnosis, he has become an advocate of sorts for Lyme Disease awareness, speaking with many outlets and talk shows about his illness. Through his transparency, Baldwin continues to warn people about the dangers of wooded areas and the ticks lurking within them that spread the potentially life-threatening illness.