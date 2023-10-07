Malia Obama Inherited Her Dad's Worst Habit

Malia Obama and her sister Sasha Obama are undoubtedly two of the coolest first daughters. The Obama sisters' lavish lifestyle in the White House was one that kids across the world could only dream of, and now as adults, they are carving out their own paths. But in the move to adulthood, there are certainly mistakes to be made — for Malia, it turns out to be one that she may have picked up from her father, Barack Obama.

In 2016, Malia dealt with a marijuana scandal after photos of her smoking at Lollapalooza went viral. From then on, the new college student was spotted smoking on many occasions — once even ironically wearing a "Smoking Kills" tee. In 2020, the paparazzi also snapped the former first daughter taking a cigarette break alongside her boyfriend while at Harvard. In October 2023, she was spotted indulging again outside of a convenience store in Los Angeles, where she now resides, per PageSix.

While old habits die hard, it appears that smoking runs in the family, as Sasha was spotted with a cigarette just a week before. Their father has been open about his struggles with nicotine while serving as president of the United States.