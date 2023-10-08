Breaking Down The Cheating Rumors Surrounding RHOC Star Heather Dubrow's Marriage

In September 2022, DeuxMoi shared a now-deleted post alluding that Heather Dubrow had been dodging the Bravo cameras following news of her husband's affair. Once the Bravo Housewives fan page reposted the report, Dubrow commented, "This is not true, on any level." Then, during October 2022's BravoCon, Heather blew off the online chatter yet again. However, Tamra Judge addressed the belief that it was somehow her fault for the cheating allegations spreading. According to former housewife Noella Bergener, it was Judge who exposed Terry's cheating.

"[Noella] texted the other day. She said thank you so much for exposing Terry cheating. I said I didn't do that," Judge said during the panel. While it appears Dubrow didn't take this information to heart, just a month later, in November 2022, she and Terry were spotted arguing inside a restaurant. Bystanders captured her yelling and pointing at her husband. Though the fight was reportedly about no tables being available, some speculate that tensions may have been high from the online gossip.

Following the drama, Heather reportedly began eyeing a franchise swap, setting her sights on the Beverly Hills cast. As for Terry, he is preparing for the eighth season of "Botched," which is slated to premiere before this year ends. The Dubrows are keeping busy and aren't allowing the nasty comments to interfere with their bustling careers or marriage.