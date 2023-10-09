The Sad Reason Why Sia Started Wearing Wigs To Perform

Though Sia still prefers to remain out of the public eye, she has appeared without her wig a bit more frequently. Notably, she was hired to perform at the 2022 Kardashian Christmas party. She was relegated to a box in the corner, but her face was on full display — a big change for someone who once kept themselves under wraps. Along with "Chandelier," she sang her holiday hit "Snowman" with Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West.

In a 2023 interview with Zane Lowe, Sia admitted that now that she knows why she's created "a little bubble" for herself with her wig, she's considering ditching it for future performances: "I think maybe one day I'll do a show with my face out again and have little fun talking to the audience and being heckled and getting present again because those shows were really fun back in the day before I had the wig on."

This doesn't mean Sia's completely warmed up to fame, though. While she's appeared at different events with her face showing, she still prefers her signature wigs and the privacy they give. Part of the reason why she chose to be free at the Kardashian party was Kim Kardashian's fierce protectiveness of Sia's privacy. In an interview with Mix 104.1, Sia said, "If she thought anyone [at Kim's house] was gonna try to ask me for a selfie or was gonna try to FaceTime their children with me, she was extremely protective."