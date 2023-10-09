The Relatable Teenage Woe Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Share

Seasoned celebs like Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie don't have as much online evidence of their teenage years. We only get a glimpse of what these fashionable and bubbly women might have been like pre-NBC morning show when they personally share it with us. Fans of the "Today Show" were fortunate enough to hear the co-hosts share a bit of their high school past with guest Mindy Kaling. While they are infinitely popular today, it turns out neither woman was winning any contest of the sort during their formative years. Kotb herself said that she identified as a self-proclaimed nerd. When Kaling acted skeptical, Kotb and Guthrie adamantly exclaimed, "We were!" To further drive that point home, the pair bonded over a shared teenage woe. Neither went to that pinnacle event of every high schooler's final year of youth — prom.

When the women made their admission to Kaling on the segment, they proudly said they had Kaling "beat in the nerd department." "The Mindy Project" actor had gone to both her junior and senior prom. It was an admission that seemed to have Guthrie ready to bow down in reverence to the decidedly popular Kaling, especially when she clarified that someone had asked her to the dance on each occasion. The co-hosts replied in order to get a date, they had to be the ones doing the asking. It's unclear if Kotb and Guthrie didn't bother with a promposal or if they were turned down.