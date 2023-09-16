The Real-Life Partners Of The Today Show Anchors

Aside from serving as NBC's chief legal correspondent, Savannah Guthrie has been the leading co-anchor for the "Today Show" since 2012. Fans of Guthrie have watched her journalism career grow, and have also cheered her on in her personal life. Currently, she is married to Michael Feldman, a communications consultant. The two met in 2008 at Feldman's 40th birthday bash, though Guthrie herself had just separated from her first husband. After her divorce in 2009, Guthrie began dating Feldman. They got married in 2014 and have been together since.

The couple also had children later in life, and are now the parents of a daughter and a son. "I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we'd lost our chance," Guthrie told People in 2019. As for having children in her 40s, Guthrie also explained the perks to the publication. "I think there's a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen. Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids."