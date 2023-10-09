How Dating TLC's Shauna Rae Impacted Dan Swygart's Life

Dan Swygart was recently interviewed on The Sarah Fraser Show, where he dished out all the details of his brief fling with Shauna Rae. Though "I Am Shauna Rae" fans were first introduced to him in season two, the pair had actually been messaging back and forth for eight months beforehand. He first encountered Rae on Instagram, where he was impressed by a video she posted, in which she talked openly and candidly about her experiences. "I was blown away by her life experiences and her emotional strength," he told Fraser.

He decided to send her flowers with an encouraging note, which said: "Go live your best life. Wishing you all the happiness you deserve." After she tagged him on Instagram to thank him, the two started chatting, kicking off a months-long friendship. He met up with her and her family in the U.S. prior to his appearance on the show, when he was visiting the country. Afterward, they became quite close, calling frequently. "We had really deep conversations about life," Swygart explained during the interview. "It was a very deep, emotional connection which we built up...before the show." It was only after they had built up this connection that Rae invited him onto the show — and that's when everything went south.