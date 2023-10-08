Sister Wives' Christine Brown Finally Gets The Dream Wedding Kody Robbed Her Of
It's finally happening for Christine Brown — her wedding dreams have come true.
The TLC star and previous wife to polygamist Kody Brown of "Sister Wives" just said "I do" to her new husband, David Woolley, and we couldn't be any happier for her. For seasons, we've watched the animosity between Christine and Kody build, leaving many of us to wonder what was next for their troubled relationship. In November 2021, we got our answer. Christine broke the news via Instagram that she was getting a divorce from Kody. The split was a "decision [that] was a long time coming," according to a Cameo video Christine sent to a fan.
Since then, the "Sister Wives" star has rediscovered herself and found new love as well. After months of posting adorable couple photos of herself and David Woolley, Christine shared the big news that she and David had gotten engaged in April 2023. On October 7, 2023, Christine and Woolley were married in a truly breathtaking outdoor wedding. "It's a fairytale," a joyous Christine said to People. "It's everything I never thought I would have."
Her 'sad' wedding with Kody left much to be admired
Christine Brown's dream wedding is well-deserved after her tumultuous relationship with Kody Brown. During the Season 17 premiere of "Sister Wives," Kody made the shocking reveal that he had essentially "felt pressured" into marrying Christine, a fact that did not sit well with his now ex-wife.
The coldness in their relationship was reflected in their less-than-memorable wedding ceremony. The former couple were nowhere near each other as the wedding planning commenced, and to make matters worse, Christine was iced out of the process entirely. "We literally got engaged and set a date," Christine said, according to InTouch Weekly in 2022. "[Kody] went off planning it and I continued working and we weren't even near each other. We were in different states." She called the whole affair "sad" before adding that she loathed the satiny wedding dress she was wearing that day.
Like so many other aspects of her wedding day, Christine's new wedding dress is a step up from her last one. The Boda Bridal dress, which can be seen on the bride's Instagram, was just as she always imagined. The lovely sleeveless white gown was covered in delicate beads and sheer floral patterns. It was a wedding day dream that her new husband David Woolley was well aware of. "She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad," he informed People. "She never got to do [that] on her first marriage."