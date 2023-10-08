Sister Wives' Christine Brown Finally Gets The Dream Wedding Kody Robbed Her Of

Christine Brown's dream wedding is well-deserved after her tumultuous relationship with Kody Brown. During the Season 17 premiere of "Sister Wives," Kody made the shocking reveal that he had essentially "felt pressured" into marrying Christine, a fact that did not sit well with his now ex-wife.

The coldness in their relationship was reflected in their less-than-memorable wedding ceremony. The former couple were nowhere near each other as the wedding planning commenced, and to make matters worse, Christine was iced out of the process entirely. "We literally got engaged and set a date," Christine said, according to InTouch Weekly in 2022. "[Kody] went off planning it and I continued working and we weren't even near each other. We were in different states." She called the whole affair "sad" before adding that she loathed the satiny wedding dress she was wearing that day.

Like so many other aspects of her wedding day, Christine's new wedding dress is a step up from her last one. The Boda Bridal dress, which can be seen on the bride's Instagram, was just as she always imagined. The lovely sleeveless white gown was covered in delicate beads and sheer floral patterns. It was a wedding day dream that her new husband David Woolley was well aware of. "She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad," he informed People. "She never got to do [that] on her first marriage."