Who Is Cailee Spaeny, The Actor Playing Priscilla Presley?

Sofia Coppola's latest film, "Priscilla," candidly portrays all the things you never knew about Priscilla Presley. While the movie has put the spotlight back on Presley herself, critics are raving over its lead star — Cailee Spaeny. Starring opposite Jacob Elordi, who's been experiencing his own rise to fame after starring in "Euphoria," Spaeny's performance has caught everyone's eye. Roger Ebert praised her nuanced, subtle portrayal of Elvis Presley's wife throughout all stages of her life; it's no surprise then that she won the Best Actress Award at the 2023 Venice Film Festival at just 25 years old, officially making her mark on the entertainment industry.

Though the "Priscilla" hype has got people talking about her for what seems like the first time, this isn't her first rodeo. Born in 1998 in Springfield, Missouri, Spaeny has been involved in the arts in some capacity since her teen years, slowly climbing her way to the top. From the stage to the screen, the multitalented actress has everyone talking. So, who is she?