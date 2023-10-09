Melania Trump Reportedly Prioritizes Barron's Trust Fund Amid Donald's Legal Woes

The secret to Donald and Melania Trump's marriage may have nothing to do with date nights, romantic gifts, or sweet affirmations of love. Rather, it endures because of Melania's determination to avoid the drama surrounding her husband. Sources informed Page Six that the famously private former first lady prefers to stay behind the scenes, offering support and a calm space at home — and Donald definitely needs that kind of oasis.

Aside from drumming up support for a third presidential bid, he's been swamped with numerous court appearances related to the former president's business records and his involvement in the unsuccessful attempt to reverse the 2020 election. Melania has also been keeping her distance from Donald's campaign appearances; however, this has nothing to do with the state of their union, according to The New York Times.

She reportedly feels her husband can win over the GOP without her being at his side at every single rally. In January 2024, the Trumps will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary, making this by far Donald's longest marriage to date. While there's every indication their union will continue to last, Melania wisely has the worst-case scenario at the back of her mind. If, by chance, they don't make it to the "'til death do us part" portion of their vows, she has taken steps to ensure she and their son will be taken care of for years to come.