Get To Know Jason Kelce's 3 Adorable Daughters

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship might have dominated the headlines, but the Kelce family is also home to another adorable couple: Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce. Their love story began in the most unexpected of places: Tinder. Although Jason had been drafted into the Philadelphia Eagles for a few years at the time, Kylie had no idea who he was. Their first date was a bit of a disaster because Jason fell asleep at the bar 45 minutes into it due to having drunk a bit too much.

Nonetheless, he asked Kylie if she would be open to a do-over the following day, and, luckily for Jason, Kylie agreed. The happy couple tied the knot in 2018. In August 2019, they announced their first pregnancy in the most adorable fashion, with Kylie posting a photo of her wearing a green Eagles tee that read "62 did this" with an arrow pointing towards her belly. She captioned the sweet post: "Just giving credit where credit is due ... And to all the people who told me I was glowing ... that was sweat."

Their first daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born in October 2019. Despite his impressive track record, Jason told People that nothing trumped being a father. He also shared, "When I had a daughter, I was like, 'I'm not going to spoil her, I'm going to raise her tough. She's going to be hard.' And the moment she came out, I was like, 'Yeah, that's not going to work.'"