9 Things You Missed About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship
Calling all Swifties and football fanatics! If you've been living under a rock, or have just had your head buried in the latest "Red (Taylor's Version)" album, you might've missed the intriguing love story that's been brewing between pop sensation Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, affectionately dubbed Swiftce or Tayvis. It's not secret that Swift has become a regular at Kelce's football games. That's right – our queen of heartbreak anthems has been spotted cheering for Kelce in the VIP box with a swipe of her signature shade of red lipstick (which also just so happens to be the Chiefs' team color).
Buckle up because we're about to take you on a rollercoaster ride through the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love saga. From their secret rendezvous to public appearances that had fans buzzing, this is the ultimate guide to everything you didn't know about their relationship – the ultimate treat for Swifties and Chiefs fans alike.
Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour over the summer
Travis Kelce joined tons of excited fans when he attended Taylor Swift's sensational Eras Tour back in July. The stadium was alive with energy, and Kelce, like everyone else, was captivated by Swift's electrifying performance. But what makes this story truly heartwarming is that he is a true Swiftie.
In a candid moment on his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed he had made a friendship bracelet for Swift. True fans of the pop princess will know that it became a tradition to bring friendship bracelets to the Eras Tour concerts. This tough NFL player turned into a sweet, thoughtful admirer who crafted a special token of affection for Swift — and it's moments like these that remind us that even celebrities have their fanboy moments, and Kelce is no exception.
However, Kelce's adorable gesture took an unexpected twist. Despite his heartfelt efforts, he didn't get the chance to present the bracelet to the "Red" hitmaker. He revealed on the podcast, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." Kelce's brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, joked that Swift may still be angry about the Eagles' Superbowl loss to the Chiefs, as she's a Pennsylvania native.
Mama Kelce approves
Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, has expressed her approval of Taylor Swift, describing her as "very sweet and down to earth," a source alleged to People. This sentiment was shared after Mama Kelce and Swift were spotted together in a suite chatting up a storm, laughing, and having a great time during a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.
Sources also spoke to the Daily Mail, revealing that Donna "adores" the singer and claiming they have a "genuine affection for each other." The presence of Swift alongside Mama Kelce at a Chiefs game reflects their connection. And while the relationship is still evolving, their public appearances together suggest a growing bond between the pair. As one source told the publication, "'Donna speaks very highly of Taylor and has given the stamp of approval to Travis when it comes to his pick on who to date. Donna is looking forward to getting to know Taylor more and more."
In an episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," Travis revealed it wasn't just the brothers' mom who was a big fan of Swift. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family," Travis said (via People). "Everybody was talking about her in great light," he added.
Getting approval from family, friends, and, most importantly, mom is a massive step in any relationship.
Swift and Kelce's relationship has had a major impact on the NFL
Is Taylor Swift in her NFL era? We think so. The "All Too Well" singer has had a major impact on the NFL, including boosting viewership and sales, according to The Wall Sreet Journal. Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs jersey, for instance, has seen a 400% jump in sales alone. In essence, it's what you might call the Taylor Swift effect.
After rumors swirled that Swift would make an appearance at the MetLife Stadium in New York to watch the Chiefs play the Jets, re-sale ticket prices rose by an astonishing 43%, reported the Daily Mail. Fortunately for fans who bought tickets just to be in her proximity, she did show up — and she brought with her several A-list celebrities. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Sophie Turner were all seen keeping her company.
NBC revealed their female viewership was up by 2 million in what is most likely the Swifties supporting their queen in full force. Kelce has felt some of the effects too. As of October 1, 2023, his Instagram follower count increased by an astonishing 860,000. And that number is expected to continue growing as long as the pair remains connected. Of course,not everyone is happy with the constant coverage of Swift at the game, with Fox commentator Tomi Lahren tweeting, "The wall-to-wall coverage of Taylor Swift at this game is annoying AF." Enough viewers were annoyed that "Enough Taylor Swift" began trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.
As Swift and Kelce have gotten closer, Swift has befriended Brittany Mahomes
Recent reports suggest that Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has become part of Taylor Swift's social circle, often referred to as her "squad." The evidence comes from sightings of Brittany dining alongside Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes appeared in the 2023 Netflix docuseries "Quarterback," adding to their star power.
According to Page Six, Swift and Brittany bonded at a party following the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears — and they were even rumored to have downed a shot together. They also had dinner together in New York, along with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. Sources told People, "They dined in a private room. Everyone had a blast. They all got along and were just laughing all night over drinks and delicious food."
The day after the dinner, Brittany was spotted at the MetLife Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game in the private family and friends suite along with Swift and her pals. Is she now an official member of Swift's squad? It seems so!
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not (yet) official
Despite ongoing speculation and dating rumors, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not officially a couple, as of this writing. A source told People, "During the NFL season, [Kelce's] priority is the Chiefs, and it's all about the team." And with Swift preparing to embark on the European leg of her highly successful Eras Tour, it's no surprise these two aren't diving headfirst into a relationship. But Swifties can dream, right?
A source told People that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "Blank Space" singer-songwriter are still in the process of getting to know each other. "It's nothing too serious," the source said, adding,"He is a charming guy. It's more of a hanging out situation than dating." The relationship timeline between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been a subject of intense interest, with fans and the media closely tracking their interactions.
Nevertheless, taking things slow is a wise approach, allowing both individuals to build a foundation for a potential relationship. It's not uncommon for celebrities to maintain a degree of privacy in their personal lives, and Swift has been known for keeping her romantic affairs relatively discreet. Remember how we barely heard a peep about the six-year relationship Swift maintained with British actor Joe Alwyn?
Taylor Swift made a cute remark about Travis Kelce
While watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets, Taylor Swift was caught making a playful and flirty comment about Travis Kelce. Swift giggled and whispered to her bestie Blake Lively, "Look at him," while pointing at the field, according to Page Six. Swift was obviously one smitten kitten watching her new man and looked like a lovestruck teenager. Of course, that wasn't the only way Swift was getting flirty, even from all the way up in the stands. She made sure to look the part for her game day outing, sporting Daisy Duke shorts, a black top, and knee-high black leather boots. She wore her hair down and donned a smoky eye and red lipstick.
Swift appears to be completely into Kelce, with sources telling Us Weekly, "Taylor's really enjoying getting to know Travis. They're taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he's a normal, nice guy. He's down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame." The source went on to add, "She also thinks he's hot."
Not everyone is on board with Swiftce
The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has set off a firestorm of speculation and intrigue that even they probably didn't expect. Their romance is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the rumor mill, though. In the wake of Brittany Mahomes' outing with Swift, Kelce's ex-girlfriend, model Kayla Nicole, made a significant move by unfollowing both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Instagram. Nicole and Brittany had developed a close friendship over the years, to the extent that Nicole even served as a bridesmaid at the Mahomes' wedding. However, their friendship appears to have taken a hit.
Nicole isn't the only one with something to say about Swift and Kelce's new relationship. On "The View," Whoopi Goldberg expressed her indifference to the romance, exclaiming, "I don't care! It has nothing to do with my life." She later added bitterly, "Why is this so extraordinary?" Goldberg's co-host Sara Haines chimed in, claiming she thought it was a publicity stunt. She's not alone in that thought. As has been pointed out, Amazon Prime released the documentary "Kelce" about Jason Kelce, which features appearances by Travis, on September 12. This was around the time rumors of Travis and Swift's romance emerged. Whether this theory is true or not, perhaps only Travis and/or Swift know — but we'd like to think it's the real deal!
Maya Benberry has since claimed Travis Kelce is a 'cheater' and a 'narcissist'
You may not remember that back in 2016, Travis Kelce starred in the E! reality dating series "Catching Kelce," in which he dated a bevy of women, similar to "The Bachelor." His chosen lady, Maya Benberry, has since had some not-so-nice things to say about the Chiefs' tight end since the news broke about him and Taylor Swift. Dubbing him a "narcissist," she told Inside Edition she doesn't believe Kelce is being genuine in the relationship with Swift because he's been talking to the media so much.
She later gave an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, saying, "Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater." Benberry apparently feels there's no bad blood between her and the "Bad Blood" singer, saying she thinks the popstar seems like "a fun girl with a beautiful spirit." However, friends of Kelce aren't very happy with Benberry going to the press, with one source telling TMZ that the pair have not spoken in years, and her interview was "a poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame."
It's true that the pair only dated for a few months after the show wrapped up. And, being that it was years ago, her words should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it's not surprising that all kinds of exes would be coming out of the woodwork given the attention shown to this new pairing.
Travis Kelce is trying to keep things private between the pair
In the midst of widespread media speculation surrounding his alleged romance with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has made an effort to maintain privacy and respect for both himself and Swift. Kelce addressed the Swiftuation a few times on his podcast "New Heights," putting an emphasis on keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight, claiming he wants to respect their respective lives. He claimed, "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week." He reiterated this point, saying he is enjoying his life at the moment. However, he continued, "Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports ... will kind of have to be where I keep it." Swiftie hearts are collectively breaking across the world.
Tayvis has been splashed across television screens for the last couple of weeks, and it's something Kelce is fully aware of. He even touched on the topic in an early October episode of his podcast. According to Kelce, he is fine with cameras showing who is attending the football games, especially if they're celebrities, as it adds to the atmosphere. However, he believes the NFL is "overdoing it a little bit" with the number of times they pan to Swift at Chiefs games (via AP News). So, National Football League, you heard it from Kelce himself: Chill out.