9 Things You Missed About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship

Travis Kelce joined tons of excited fans when he attended Taylor Swift's sensational Eras Tour back in July. The stadium was alive with energy, and Kelce, like everyone else, was captivated by Swift's electrifying performance. But what makes this story truly heartwarming is that he is a true Swiftie.

In a candid moment on his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed he had made a friendship bracelet for Swift. True fans of the pop princess will know that it became a tradition to bring friendship bracelets to the Eras Tour concerts. This tough NFL player turned into a sweet, thoughtful admirer who crafted a special token of affection for Swift — and it's moments like these that remind us that even celebrities have their fanboy moments, and Kelce is no exception.

However, Kelce's adorable gesture took an unexpected twist. Despite his heartfelt efforts, he didn't get the chance to present the bracelet to the "Red" hitmaker. He revealed on the podcast, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." Kelce's brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, joked that Swift may still be angry about the Eagles' Superbowl loss to the Chiefs, as she's a Pennsylvania native.