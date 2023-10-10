Phoebe Dynevor's Big Break On Bridgerton Almost Didn't Happen

It's notoriously hard to make a big break in Hollywood. Passionate actors move to Los Angeles from all over the world with hopes of becoming movie stars. But for many of these hopefuls, these dreams are nearly impossible to achieve. Even some of today's brightest stars weren't sure about their future. This was certainly the case for Phoebe Dynevor, whose breakout role as Daphne in "Bridgerton" came at a critical moment in her career.

In an interview with Elle, Dynevor opened up about how she had begun to lose faith in her acting journey shortly after relocating to Los Angeles. Unable to book any major gigs, the British actor was prepared to move back to London. She had already gotten her travel plans together when her agent snagged her an audition for Netflix's "Bridgerton."

Of course, the rest is history: Dynevor became the leading lady in one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time. She said that going into the role of Daphne Bridgerton, she never imagined fame as an outcome. "I don't think there was a period of my life as an actress when I thought about fame," Dynevor told the outlet. "My only goal was to work as an actress and not have to have any other jobs. And so I just didn't expect it to change my world in the way that it did."