Meri Brown Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Brother, Adam

Meri Brown is 52 years old as of October 2023, and her brother Adam Barber was only 54 at the time of his passing. It's easy to see how losing a sibling so close in age can change a person's life.

In her Instagram caption, Brown explains that she'd already lost two siblings to health issues before Adam's death. "Shortly after I learned that Adam's cancer was terminal & that he potentially had only weeks or months to live, something hit me like a ton of bricks. After his passing, I would be the one remaining from the original four," she wrote, noting that she was referring to her three other siblings who were born before her parents — practitioners of plural marriage — moved to Utah.

Fans of "Sister Wives" aren't surprised by Brown's openness and willingness to share with and relate to others. This post was more than just surely cathartic for Brown. It was also relatable to other folks who've lost siblings.

While this post is certainly a heavy one, it is also hopeful. The post includes another sweet photo of Brown as a child with her father and siblings, as well as kind and heartfelt words in her caption. "The relationship I had with him taught me many things, and I have no doubt will continue to teach me things," Brown wrote of Adam. She added, "I remain open to those lessons & look forward to them with anticipation. For now, I remember him with honor, kindness, & love."