Meri Brown Was Never The Same After Her Split From Kody

If Meri Brown, her husband Kody Brown, and the other three women on "Sister Wives" ever make you want to throw your Cheetos at the television, you're probably not alone. And if you said "You go girl!" when you found out three of Kody's four wives had made a mass exodus after years of strife and resentment, you're definitely not alone.

As far as Meri's relationship with Kody was concerned, the writing seemed to be on the wall for quite some time. As viewers know, their marriage really took a nosedive following Meri's catfishing scandal. In a tell-all episode that aired in December 2022, Meri and Kody acknowledged the fraught state of their marriage. The following month, they announced on Instagram that they were officially through. The end of their relationship will play a big role in Season 18.

Since their split, Meri's life has been a whirlwind of transformation, much of which has been highlighted on social media. Fans are very much for it, reinforcing Meri's decision to break free from the past and dig into her bolder, more self-assured side. As Kody leans on his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, Meri has bravely worked through the aftermath of their breakup, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to self-discovery. Her gratitude for life's lessons and the opportunities that come with new beginnings shine through in her uplifting posts, capturing the hearts of her followers who are thrilled to see her resilience.