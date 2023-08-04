Meri Brown Was Never The Same After Her Split From Kody
If Meri Brown, her husband Kody Brown, and the other three women on "Sister Wives" ever make you want to throw your Cheetos at the television, you're probably not alone. And if you said "You go girl!" when you found out three of Kody's four wives had made a mass exodus after years of strife and resentment, you're definitely not alone.
As far as Meri's relationship with Kody was concerned, the writing seemed to be on the wall for quite some time. As viewers know, their marriage really took a nosedive following Meri's catfishing scandal. In a tell-all episode that aired in December 2022, Meri and Kody acknowledged the fraught state of their marriage. The following month, they announced on Instagram that they were officially through. The end of their relationship will play a big role in Season 18.
Since their split, Meri's life has been a whirlwind of transformation, much of which has been highlighted on social media. Fans are very much for it, reinforcing Meri's decision to break free from the past and dig into her bolder, more self-assured side. As Kody leans on his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, Meri has bravely worked through the aftermath of their breakup, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to self-discovery. Her gratitude for life's lessons and the opportunities that come with new beginnings shine through in her uplifting posts, capturing the hearts of her followers who are thrilled to see her resilience.
She's happier and more confident than ever
In January 2023, Meri Brown and Kody Brown confirmed on Instagram that they had agreed to "permanently terminate" their marriage. "There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody," Meri wrote. "I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power."
In the wake of her separation, Meri has indeed done the new year right. During a 2023 trip to London, she combined business coaching, training, and sightseeing, relishing every moment of her escapade across the pond. Wearing a black T-shirt and a leather jacket for the spring weather, Meri posed for a picture in front of the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral. The grid-worthy shot promptly went up on Instagram, and her followers could not help but pick up on her glowing energy. One wrote, "happiness looks good on you, Meri." Another commented, "You are so in the moment. Embrace it! You are strong."
In the caption, she posted a message about fear, writing, "What we really need to do is learn to dance with the fear. Lean in to the feeling and emotion of fear, because it's only when we face it and embrace it that magic happens." Meri's journey of self-love and growth resonated with her followers, who admired her determination to thrive in the face of challenge.
Meri Brown is still learning to trust herself
@therealmeribrown
Something I'm still learning, and that is to trust myself. So often I can rationalize or justify 'reality' even though my gut says something else. So often I can let other people's opinions or behaviors influence what I know for myself, and that takes my power away from ME and puts it into the hands of someone else. YOU are your best judge, because only YOU know what you need, want, deserve. TRUST yourself through your process! WorthyUp GreatnessBeginsToday♬ Motivational - D'Santos
In a fun TikTok video that went up in June 2023, Meri Brown monologued about the importance of trusting our own instincts and relying on our inner compass. As she continues to reflect on her experiences, she's become a true believer in being true to oneself. What's more, she's all about listening to gut feelings that guide us. "Be consistent with yourself and transparent with yourself. Because that trusting and honest relationship that you have with yourself is really the most important. Worthy up with me, my friends. We got this," Meri declared with a confident smile.
Meri and Kody Brown were married for over 30 years, and as previously noted, their relationship was rough for a significant amount of time. Amid the past challenges, she's forging a new path with determination and grace. She shared with her followers that she believes life is about figuring out what you want and where you're going. Can we get an amen to that?
So, what's the key takeaway from Meri Brown's trust-tastic TikTok wisdom? Trust yourself, don't be afraid of change, and live life with intention and purpose, just like our favorite "Sister Wives" star does. Life's a wild adventure, and Meri wants us to remember we've got the power within us to traverse it. After such a long marriage and all the public drama that came with it, it's great to see her finally take the reins and trust herself.
She's forging a new path and living life on her own terms
@therealmeribrown
When you're lost, or the road of life has taken you down an unknown road, just stop! Stop so you can redirect. Stop so you can make a new plan. Just pause for a moment to reset your inner GPS and get going on your new path to your amazing new destination! #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday♬ Vibes - ZHRMusic
Our girl Meri Brown is on a mission to live life on her own terms. While the end of a serious relationship can be a starting point for a total life makeover, the "Sister Wives" star is going above and beyond when it comes to this next chapter. And she has been sharing the things she's learned on her new life path with her followers.
In a TikTok video, she compared life's twists and turns to a GPS navigation system — which sometimes causes a bit of chaos and stress. Meri just set out on an epic journey of self-discovery, and ever since, she's been conquering life like a seasoned professional. As for the reason behind all of the driving-themed metaphors? The "Sister Wives" star happened to be on a road trip when inspiration struck.
"What happens when you get lost or you take a wrong turn and you need to figure out where you're supposed to be going, you stop and you turn around, right?" Meri asked before going on to compare life to a GPS. She opened up about slowing down and really taking a moment to think about who she is, where she's going, and what she really wants. Since her split, it's obvious Kody's ex-wife is on the road to single and ready to mingle town, or at least at a pit stop along the way.
She's become a motivational presence on Instagram
Meri Brown has become a motivational personality right before our eyes. (Move over Rachel Hollis.) Meri's Instagram feed is like a burst of positivity, making us feel like we can conquer the world one step at a time — even while managing tough situations like the end of a marriage. She's got a unique knack for spreading good vibes and encouragement like confetti, and since her split from Kody Brown, she appears to be literally glowing with happiness. From wise quotes that hit you right in the feels to those heartwarming selfies with her signature radiant smile, Meri is slaying the self-love game.
The version of Meri we see today is totally different from the Meri we saw on "Sister Wives" for 17 seasons. Between dealing with that messy catfishing disaster, enduring painful couple therapy sessions with Kody Brown, and figuring out her place in the plural message, she grappled with a lot of personal drama in front of the cameras. However, since her split, she's turned over the biggest leaf Flagstaff had to offer.
In a glamorous April 2023 selfie, Meri wrote in the caption, "Let me tell you a secret....The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have. If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different." Funny enough, it sounds a bit like something she could have uttered to Kody during an argument.
Meri Brown's been racking up her passport stamps
Since leaving Kody Brown and their plural marriage behind, Meri Brown has spread her wings and taken flight — literally. The "Sister Wives" star has been traveling like wanderlust is her middle name. From the charming streets of London to the sun-kissed shores of Puerto Vallarta, she has been jet-setting around the globe. Frankly, is there really anything that says "new me" after a longterm relationship comes to an end like traipsing around the world as a single woman? Clearly, Meri is following in Elizabeth Gilbert's footsteps. Perhaps she'll also write a book about her post-marriage adventures which will then be turned into a movie starring none other than Julia Roberts. But, for now, we'll settle for some empowering social media posts.
We'll also settle for some cheeky travel Instagram Stories (via People). While in London, for example, she shared a photo of a wall covered in portraits of historic men and wrote, "When you joke with the universe and say you want to meet a bunch of guys in London, it jokes right back! Manifest wisely!"
Meri's passion for getting out of town and checking out new places is nothing new. In an August 2022 Instagram post, she expressed how excited she was to be on the road: "I'm just over here on another travel day, headed to do some learning, some growing, some adventure!" Now it seems like she is in a spot where she can do all the learning, growing, and adventuring she could ever dream of.
She changed up her hair in a big way
Coco Chanel once said, "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." Meri Brown, however, is a woman who changed her life before she changed her hair. The "Sister Wives" star made a bold statement with an edgy new chop and a subtle reddish-copper hue. It is a major departure from her usual look, and fans could not get enough of the vibrant shade and shorter length. In a March 2023 Instagram Live video, Meri showcased the new 'do and then asked the audience to share what they thought. "It's a little on the red side," she added. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the comment section quickly filled up with compliments. As one viewer wrote, "The color is so much better than it has ever been."
The red seemingly felt right. In July, the reality TV veteran shared a selfie she snapped after a trip to a salon, noting that she added more red to her locks. "I definitely don't hate it," she wrote. "New hair to go along with new life." And, once again, her fans sang her hair's praises, littering the comments with flame emojis and acclaim.
Evidently, Meri had been thinking about dyeing her hair this color for a little while. During an August 2022 Instagram Live, a fan recommended she give the shade a go, and she seemed to take the recommendation to heart.
Meri Brown raised her standards
Since pulling the plug on her relationship with Kody Brown, it seems Meri Brown has been raising her standards.
In May 2023, the "Sister Wives" star took to her Instagram Stories to share a quote that packs a powerful punch, especially given all that she has been through in recent years. Per People, the quote read, "Never apologize for having high standards. People who really want to be in your life will rise up to meet them." Whether it is about her newfound independence or a slight dig at her ex (or both), it is clear she is set on staying true to her voice and putting her well-being first. As she said in a November 2022 post, "Remember, you're worthy of having all you want in your life. You deserve it, and you're worth it!"
In this new phase of Meri's life, settling is not an option — especially when it comes to close relationships. What's more, she is all about chasing happiness with determination. As she wrote in the aforementioned post from November 2022, "Find your passion, follow your dreams, take a step daily, even if small, toward a goal or a dream and make that thing a reality." She continues to celebrate her individuality and self-worth, and her content serves as a powerful reminder that having high standards is something to be proud of. Here's hoping the TLC star finds a man who will rise to the occasion.
Meri Brown is ready to start dating again but remains single
After being with Kody Brown for 32 years, Meri Brown is ready to be back in the dating pool. Though she became his first official wife when they got married in 1990, Kody ultimately divorced Meri in 2014 so he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Meri's relationship with Kody wasn't the same after that, and she struggled with insecurity and jealously.
Now that she's single, Meri has a renewed sense of confidence and independence. In an Instagram Live session, she openly revealed that she is open to the idea of finding love with someone new. Surprisingly, Kody has been supportive of her decision, making it clear that he wants her to find happiness and move forward in her life.
As the new season of "Sister Wives" is being filmed, viewers may witness Meri navigating her post-Kody Brown life while managing her bed and breakfast in Utah. What's more, fans may even get to see her find her way back in the dating world and seek companionship. While some might wonder if it's too soon for her to start dating again after such a short period of being alone, she remains optimistic about the future and is open to meeting new suitors. Her eagerness to move forward and find a match shows her willingness to welcome new possibilities.