What Drew Bold And Beautiful Alum Kim Matula To Join Hallmark
It's no secret that soap opera actors love moving between daytime and the Hallmark Channel. Included in the long list of actors that have made the move to Hallmark are "Days of Our Lives" star Alison Sweeney and "General Hospital" alum Ryan Paevey, both of whom have become staples on the feel-good channel. Another soap actor joined their ranks in her Hallmark Channel debut: "The Bold and the Beautiful" actor Kimberly Matula.
Matula made her soap debut in 2010 as teenage Hope Logan. Matula played Hope until the actress exited "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2016. After leaving the soap, she starred in various other television series like "UnREAL" and "LA to Vegas." She landed her first Hallmark gig in 2022 in a Christmas movie titled "Ghosts of Christmas Always." Even though soap operas and Hallmark seem like completely different sides of the spectrum, there is something heartening about both forms of entertainment; Matula certainly thinks that humor and heart are what's important to Hallmark.
Matula was drawn to the humor in Hallmark
"Ghosts of Christmas Always" centers on Kim Matula's character, Katherine, a Ghost of Christmas Present working at the Department of Restoring Christmas Spirit. Katherine is sent to Earth to help Peter, played by Ian Harding, regain his Christmas Spirit. However, Peter has Christmas spirit to share, and Katherine is confused as to why she's been assigned to him. In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Matula shared what made her initially interested in the film.
"I read the script, and the thing that stuck out to me most is that it was funny," she told the outlet. "And I love comedy. Comedy is my first love. So getting to do something that had a little bit of comedy in a Hallmark movie, I really wasn't expecting to see that."
Matula also explained that her chemistry with Harding made the whole experience more fun, even joking that both actors were prepared to do another Hallmark movie together since the first one was such a success.
Matula isn't quite done with Hallmark
"Ghosts of Christmas Always" was just the start of Hallmark movies for Kim Matula. The "Bold and the Beautiful" alum will star in the upcoming Hallmark film "Checkin' It Twice," set to premiere on Friday, October 20, 2023. Matula will share the screen with Hallmark veteran and "When Calls the Heart" actor Kevin McGarry.
In "Checkin' It Twice," Matula plays a real estate agent in the town hockey player McGarry gets traded to. With no other living arrangements, he moves into the vacant cottage in Matula's backyard, much to her family's excitement. The film was shot in British Columbia, Canada, utilizing the real Kal Tire Place arena for the fictional team of the Idaho Falls Flying Trout. Citizens of the town were used as extras in the film, where they shot various scenes of McGarry's team playing a hockey game. Matula seems to have caught the Hallmark bug, and we can't wait to see what else she is going to star in.