What Drew Bold And Beautiful Alum Kim Matula To Join Hallmark

"Ghosts of Christmas Always" centers on Kim Matula's character, Katherine, a Ghost of Christmas Present working at the Department of Restoring Christmas Spirit. Katherine is sent to Earth to help Peter, played by Ian Harding, regain his Christmas Spirit. However, Peter has Christmas spirit to share, and Katherine is confused as to why she's been assigned to him. In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Matula shared what made her initially interested in the film.

"I read the script, and the thing that stuck out to me most is that it was funny," she told the outlet. "And I love comedy. Comedy is my first love. So getting to do something that had a little bit of comedy in a Hallmark movie, I really wasn't expecting to see that."

Matula also explained that her chemistry with Harding made the whole experience more fun, even joking that both actors were prepared to do another Hallmark movie together since the first one was such a success.