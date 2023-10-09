King Charles' Reported Deal With William & Kate About Media Attention Shows His True Colors

Though King Charles III has been in the global spotlight all his life, he has, quite famously, never had the easiest time sharing that spotlight with others. This first became a topic of public conversation shortly after his first wedding to Diana Spencer (per Marie Claire). After several years of rumors and tabloid headlines presuming Diana's public popularity had been an issue for Charles, Diana famously discussed the topic openly in her 1995 interview with the BBC.

"The pressure on us both as a couple with the media was phenomenal, and misunderstood by a great many people," she said at the time (via Marie Claire). Diana went on to explain during that interview that when she and her husband would travel abroad, often the crowd was more interested in greeting her than Charles, though she would have been happy to "share" the attention. "Now, if you're a man like my husband," said Diana, "a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it."

All these decades later, it appears Charles still finds discomfort in another member of his family shining more brightly in the public eye than he does, even if the person in question is his own son, William, Prince of Wales (via Express).