Days Newcomer Jaime Martin Mann Drops Hint About Tate's Return & We See Love In His Future

When Kristen DiMera (then Eileen Davidson) stole an embryo from a pregnant Theresa Donovan (then Jen Lilley) in 2014, she ended up giving birth to her and Brady Black's (Eric Martsolof) son, Tate Black. Eventually, Theresa and Brady got the child back, and because they had such a tumultuous relationship, she ended up moving away with Tate. Now, through the magic of Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome, aka SORAS, Tate is returning to Salem as a teen played by newcomer Jaime Martin Mann.

He got in trouble at school for activating the fire alarm, and now Brady's going to have to take an active part in setting his son straight. On October 8, 2023 Michael Fairman TV reported on an interview Mann had with Soap Opera Digest, as he explained what Tate will be encountering in Salem. Because his parents couldn't make things work together, Tate had been acting out, and Mann stated, "There's a part of him that associates Salem with the life that he wishes he could have had: a life with his father, his mom, and even his half-sister. So when he gets back, there's a little resentment." He also noted that everyone in town is aware of his misdeeds, remarking, "Everybody's looking at him with this sort of reprimanding lens."

But as Tate gets acclimated with everyone there, he may also find a love interest when he crosses paths with a SORAS'd Holly Jonas, in the form of another newcomer, Ashley Puzemis.