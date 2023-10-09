Tia Mowry Says Dating Troubles Won't Lead Her Back To Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, announced their divorce in 2022. If you've heard that these two are now rekindling their romance, you're not alone. A quick scan of Mowry's recent posts on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, shows that the media has been pushing a false narrative about her romantic life. And, it's safe to say, Mowry is over it.

On October 7th, Mowry took to X to make a serious statement about the goings-on in her dating life. "Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn't mean I'm going to go back to something that no longer served me," Mowry wrote. She added, "That's like saying if I don't book an audition [or] a part right away I'm going to give up on my dreams as an actor. Please just stop. I ain't that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT." Mowry's words make it clear that she's no longer putting up with gossip about her and that she and her ex-husband are never ever getting back together.