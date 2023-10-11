What We Know About Bo Burnham & Phoebe Bridgers' Hush-Hush Relationship

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, there is speculation that musician Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham are dating. Prior to their possible romantic link, Bridgers was in a relationship (and possibly engaged) to actor Paul Mescal, and Burnham was in a relationship with filmmaker Lorene Scafaria.

Before the duo potentially became a couple, they had performed together in August 2021. Pete Holmes had Bridgers as a guest at one of his "Living at Largo" live shows at a Los Angeles nightclub (the Largo at the Coronet). After singing a couple of her own songs, Bridgers brought Burnham onstage for them to sing a duet version of his song "That Funny Feeling" from his comedy special "Inside" (via Variety).

Burnham also attended a concert of hers at the Greek Theatre in October 2021, this time staying in the audience and watching as she performed the song again. A fan at the concert recorded Burnham's reaction to Bridgers singing his song and posted it to YouTube.