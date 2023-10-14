Peter Reckell's Daughter Was Totally Impressed By One Of His Former Days Co-Stars

Since there are so many famous actors who have gotten their start on "Days of Our Lives," it's still common to get starstruck every once in a while. With the amount of talent that stems from daytime, it's almost impossible not to feel impressed by the actors that come and go. For "Days of Our Lives" actor Peter Reckell, however, it wasn't him who was left speechless by his co-star; it was his 11-year-old daughter, Loden.

Back in 1982, prior to her "Full House" fame, Andrea Barber made her soap opera debut as Carrie Brady on "Days of Our Lives." After leaving the soap, Barber landed the iconic role of Kimmy Gibbler on the sitcom "Full House" from 1987 to 1995. She also reprised the role when "Full House" was rebooted on Netflix from 2016 to 2020 as "Fuller House." When Reckell's daughter found out he had worked with Barber, her reaction was that of awe.