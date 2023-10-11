The Complex Relationship Between Kevin McCarthy & Donald Trump

Kevin McCarthy made history during his time as speaker of the House of Representatives, though it probably wasn't in the way that he wanted to. To start, it took him a nearly unprecedented 15 elections in the House to get the speakership; the last time that it took multiple votes to elect a House speaker was in 1923. And then his short time as speaker came to an end with a historic first — never before had a speaker been voted out.

Before the vote that booted McCarthy out of the speakership position, he tried to get his Republican colleagues to support him staying in the position. One prominent Republican that he didn't turn to for help? Former president Donald Trump. Theoretically, Trump could have gotten the Republicans to rally behind McCarthy if asked — Trump did involve himself in McCarthy's election for speaker, endorsing him as the best person for the job in January 2023. But when it came to McCarthy losing the position, Trump stayed quiet. It's just the latest twist in McCarthy's relationship with former president Donald Trump.