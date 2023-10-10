Strange Things About Emmanuel And Brigitte Macron's Marriage

Entering the political arena is often accompanied by intense scrutiny of one's life — both personal and professional — and this was most certainly the case for Emmanuel Macron, the President of France. As one of the most visible leaders on the world stage, his marriage to Brigitte Macron (née Trogneux), 25 years his senior, has been put under the microscope. The couple has weathered constant and intense negativity about topics that range from their significant age gap to how their relationship started to his sexuality.

Though the couple married in 2007, they kept a low profile for several years, only making their first public appearance together in 2015. While serving as finance minister the couple attended a state dinner with Spain's King Felipe. Having made their official debut formally triggered the public's interest in their unique relationship, provoking a range of reactions. While running for office, Emmanuel pointed out that his wife's children had been extremely supportive of their relationship, saying (per CNews) "I wanted to thank you for accepting us, for loving us as we were. In particular, I wanted to thank Brigitte's children. If there are anyone for whom it might not have been very simple, it was for them." As Macron has settled into his role as president, his wife is never far from his side. Theirs is an unlikely love story that began when he was just a teenager in her high school theater class.