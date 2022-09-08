French President Emmanuel Macron Pens A Personal Tribute To The Late Queen

The death of Queen Elizabeth II will no doubt cause great mourning across Great Britain. Thousands have already made their way to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects and leave flowers, but it's not just those in Britain and the Commonwealth expressing sadness and sympathy. Countless mourners from around the world are posting on social media, including heads of state — Pope Francis expressed condolences to the new King Charles and Jill and Joe Biden had a thoughtful tribute. Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, has also posted in honor of the queen.

On Twitter, Macron highlighted a factor of the queen's reign which many have also noted: she "embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years." He also commented on her relationship with France: "I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," he wrote.

Elizabeth's first official visit to France came in 1948, according to The Connexion. Her first visit as queen was in 1957, while her last visit was in 2014 where she made a touching speech about the relationship between the U.K. and France — she also commented on her personal fondness for the country. "I recall my own happiness," she said, "discovering this beautiful country for myself and for the first time, and developing my own great affection for the French people."