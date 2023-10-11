The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's Get Him Back

Olivia Rodrigo's "Get Him Back!" was born out of a moment of intense doubt. When Rodrigo appeared on "The Zane Lowe Show," she explained that before "Get Him Back!" she penned another track that was later scrapped. The pop star recalled how that made her question her songwriting abilities: "I was like, 'God, I can't write songs. I'm so bad at this. I don't want to,' whatever, being really negative. Then, we took a break, and we came back, and we wrote 'Get Him Back!' and it's one of my favorite songs."

Rodrigo immediately loved the song because she knew it would be fun to perform for a crowd in a packed arena. The former Disney star penned "Get Him Back!" with trusted collaborator Dan Nigro and despite being a part of her impressive sophomore album, "Guts," it still manages to stand out because of its unique style. Though the production sounds like a classic pop-punk song, the lyrics almost sound rap-like because of their delivery.

"Get Him Back!" explores the contradictory emotions that come about after a complicated heartbreak. On the one hand, we want to make our ex feel the hurt they've caused us, but on the other, we miss them and want them back. What makes things even harder is that these emotions dictate our next moves: Will we go back to a familiar situation for a smidge of happiness or risk leaving a former love behind in the hopes of finding something better? "Get Him Back!" proves that Rodrigo understands this struggle all too well.