Who Is Vampire About? Olivia Rodrigo's New Single Explored

Olivia Rodrigo, Disney channel star and pop sensation, is no stranger to calling out her exes. Her first album, "Sour," accrued both critical acclaim and fan theories, as lyrics allegedly revealed the ins and outs of her relationship with her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" costar Joshua Bassett.

The album stirred up heaps of juicy gossip, as rumors that Rodrigo, Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter penned song after song detailing their own personal experiences with each other. The lyrics to Drivers' License famously had rumors swirling, with fans picking apart each word to piece together the celebrity drama. Though each singer is talented in their own right, Rodrigo has cemented herself in contemporary pop rock as a master of breakup songs – famous musicians like Jack White praised Olivia Rodrigo for her impact on youth.

Luckily for Bassett, though, it seems like Rodrigo's moved on to her next target, but who could the alleged "bloodsucker, fame f*cker" be? A deep dive into Rodrigo's recent relationship history, alongside hints given by the singer-songwriter herself, could provide us with the answers we're looking for.