Why Kate Moss Hated Working With Mark Wahlberg On Their Infamous Calvin Klein Shoot

Brooke Shields helped cement Calvin Klein's signature jeans in fashion history in 1980 in a now infamous ad. When she was just 15, she shot a black-and-white commercial for the designer, wearing a pair of skin-tight jeans and uttering the soon-to-be-famous phrase, "You wanna know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing."

A few years later, Calvin Klein shot another black-and-white commercial, this time featuring Mark "Marky Mark" Wahlberg and model Kate Moss. The focus was on the designer's underwear brand, and Wahlberg wore a pair of skin-tight boxer briefs. Gazing at Moss' topless figure, he twisted Shields' words and declared, "Now that could definitely come between me and my Calvins."

Just as Shields' commercial caused a sensation, so, too, did the '90s version. Wahlberg, known only as a rapper and singer at that point, had a reputation for wearing low-slung jeans that showed off his underwear, getting into fights, and for being not-so-respectable toward women. Moss was a relatively unknown teenage model doing her first big designer campaign, sometimes wearing nothing but a pair of white cotton Calvin Klein panties. In addition to the filmed advertisement, there were also print ads and photographs of Moss sitting in Wahlberg's lap as his hands cupped her bottom. Despite launching the young model's career into the stratosphere, Moss doesn't have fond memories of the campaign. Years later, she shared she felt objectified and was uncomfortable during the shoot.