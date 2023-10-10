The Young And The Restless' Abhi Sinha Details His Journey To Sobriety After Hitting 'Rock Bottom'
In 2017, Abhi Sinha appeared on "The Young and the Restless" as Ravi Shapur, who became a love interest for Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). But just as things were heating up, the character suddenly disappeared from the show with no explanation. On October 17, 2018, Sinha addressed the situation on Instagram, writing, "I want to thank every one of my fans who for months have been asking about Ravi's return to Y&R. Honestly, I don't know the answer." He graciously explained, "I've been fortunate to make some lifelong friendships. However, since the new writer took over I have not been asked back. While I have been fortunate enough to NOT be killed or written off — the future is uncertain."
Since being written out of the sudser, Sinha seemingly had a downward career turn, only landing a handful of TV credits, including "S.W.A.T." in 2020 and "This is Us" in 2021. But many people were not aware that there were difficulties he faced in his private life, which he recently opened up about. On October 9, he shared his deeply personal issues with drug and alcohol addiction, something he attributes, in part, to being written off of "Y&R," in an Instagram post. "July 10, 2023, I checked into rehab," he wrote, adding, "What started out as occasional weed use, some hard drug experimenting and social drinking, eventually turned into an uncontrollable addiction. An addiction that was not only expensive financially, but cost more than just money."
Abhi Sinha is in a much better place now
"Young and the Restless" alum Abhi Sinha further detailed the succession of events that led to his addiction, including his parents' separation in 2013, breaking up with his girlfriend, a friend who died from an overdose, the death of his two dogs, and being let go from the sudser. "I lost a job I loved and was really good at. I was written off unceremoniously, and without explanation," he remarked, noting, "When these events occurred in succession, I never properly dealt with the pain it caused. Instead I tried to numb it because being in an altered state made me feel good." But he knew constant intoxication posed a danger, as he wrote, "It would have eventually cost me my life. That was my rock bottom."
However, he got much needed addiction and mental health help, and confidently stated, "Today I am 91 days clean and sober," explaining that he's surrounded by supportive friends, family, and repaired relationships. He added, "All the pieces of myself that I never imagined would be gone have come back like magic. And a wiser, stronger me is certainly staring back in the mirror." His career seems to be recovering as well, with a transition into voiceover work. Sinha is now voicing Suresh on the audio drama "The Case Within" alongside fellow soap stars Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, "General Hospital"), Eric Martsolf (Brady Black, "Days of Our Lives") and more, and we're happy for him!
