The Young And The Restless' Abhi Sinha Details His Journey To Sobriety After Hitting 'Rock Bottom'

In 2017, Abhi Sinha appeared on "The Young and the Restless" as Ravi Shapur, who became a love interest for Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). But just as things were heating up, the character suddenly disappeared from the show with no explanation. On October 17, 2018, Sinha addressed the situation on Instagram, writing, "I want to thank every one of my fans who for months have been asking about Ravi's return to Y&R. Honestly, I don't know the answer." He graciously explained, "I've been fortunate to make some lifelong friendships. However, since the new writer took over I have not been asked back. While I have been fortunate enough to NOT be killed or written off — the future is uncertain."

Since being written out of the sudser, Sinha seemingly had a downward career turn, only landing a handful of TV credits, including "S.W.A.T." in 2020 and "This is Us" in 2021. But many people were not aware that there were difficulties he faced in his private life, which he recently opened up about. On October 9, he shared his deeply personal issues with drug and alcohol addiction, something he attributes, in part, to being written off of "Y&R," in an Instagram post. "July 10, 2023, I checked into rehab," he wrote, adding, "What started out as occasional weed use, some hard drug experimenting and social drinking, eventually turned into an uncontrollable addiction. An addiction that was not only expensive financially, but cost more than just money."