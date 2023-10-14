Celebs That Anna Wintour Can't Stand

Anna Wintour and André Leon Talley seemed to have a great relationship to those on the outside. Since his start at Vogue in 1983 as fashion news director before being promoted to creative director in 1988 and finally editor-at-large, Talley was considered Wintour's chief lieutenant. However, that did not stop her from treating Talley coldly and stripping away opportunities from him, such as his Vogue podcast and, most notably, his Met Gala hosting job in 2018, which he held for five years. Talley detailed this in his 2020 memoir, "The Chiffon Trenches."

"This was clearly a stone-cold business decision. I had suddenly become too old, too overweight, and too uncool. After decades of loyalty and friendship, Anna should have had the decency to call or send an email saying, 'André, we have had a wonderful run with your interviews, but we are going to try something new,"' Talley wrote.

Though he was never officially fired from the publication, Talley slowly fell into the shadows and began to speak with Wintour less and less. However, sources say Wintour was unhappy with Talley's depiction of their relationship. Nevertheless, they reportedly made amends shortly before his 2022 death.