Josh Duggar Loses His Last Chance At A New Trial

The most recent appeal that got terminated was filed in September 2023 in an attempt to get all the judges on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review Josh Duggar's case and allow a rehearing. The appeals from Josh's legal team have centered on federal agents reportedly taking his phone away while he was trying to contact his lawyer during a 2019 raid on the car dealership where he worked.

Josh is currently serving out his sentence at FCI Seagoville in Dallas, where he had to spend weeks in solitary confinement after having been caught with an illegal cell phone while in custody. His release date is set for October 2032; it had originally been August of the same year. After his release from prison, he will not be allowed to be unsupervised with children under the age of 18, which will, at least for a while, include his seven children.

The Duggar family's reaction to Josh's arrest and charges has been varied. Before the sentencing, his wife and his mother both wrote to the court asking for leniency, while his cousin Amy Duggar hoped that he got the maximum sentence possible. And Jill Duggar also spoke out about Josh's verdict. She was one of his molestation victims, and Jill and her husband posted a response to the sentencing on their website, noting that, "until now, [Josh] has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).